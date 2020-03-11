NSAA say no attendees at State Boy’s Basketball, outside of immediate family

Only immediate family will be allowed to attend the boys state tournament. City of Lincoln and Lancaster County Health Department made the recommendation and the NSAA has accepted the recommendation.

Each school at state basketball will create a pass list for entry. Those on the pass list must purchase a new ticket. Tickets sold on line will be refunded. The new tickets will be good for all games in a session on Thursday/Friday/Saturday. No cheerleaders, dance team, mascots, band members allowed. No concessions, no anthem singers, no distinguished service or other awards. The US Bank Believers and Achievers award and NSAA Distinguished Service Awards will not be presented at this event but will be rescheduled.Third-place games will be played, while sportsmanship awards will not be handed out. NSAA will honor all of its media credentials so all games scheduled on Platte River Radio and Platte River Preps are still on.

NSAA staff given authority by board to make decisions about future NSAA events, including upcoming state speech tournament.