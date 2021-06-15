NSP Completes “Click It or Ticket” Campaign

LINCOLN – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have completed the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which focuses on the start of the summer travel season.

During the campaign, which ran from May 24 through June 6, troopers removed 45 impaired drivers from the road. Troopers also assisted 681 motorists in need of help on Nebraska’s roadways.

“Summer travelers are on the road, and that should bring a renewed focus on safety for all motorists,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Unfortunately, this week has been tragic, with several fatality crashes throughout the state. Please be safe on the roads and remember that you can always call a trooper if you need help.”

Throughout the effort, troopers not only arrested 45 drivers for driving under the influence, but also issued citations for speeding (786), no seat belt (24), improper child restraint (7), open alcohol container (22), minor in possession of alcohol (15), driving under suspension (71), and no proof of insurance (45).

Any motorist who needs help can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555. The “Click It or Ticket” campaign was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $25,000 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.