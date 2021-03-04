NSP Investigation Concludes Hastings Police Officers Were Justified in Shooting

HASTINGS – The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional details in its investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. The suspect, Seth Burge, faces four felony charges in connection to the incident.

Immediately following the incident, the Hastings Police Department requested that the Nebraska State Patrol conduct the investigation. The investigation has included crime scene investigation, interviews, and examination of footage from the officers’ body-worn cameras and security video from a nearby business. The investigation, in consultation with the Adams County Attorney, has determined that the officers’ actions were justified in this incident.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 27, two Hastings Police Officers observed a subject, Seth Burge, 28, of Hastings, for whom there was an active arrest warrant. The officers made contact with Burge in the 2300 block of West 3rd Street in Hastings. As the officers advised Burge of the warrant, he fled on foot. The officers pursued on foot.

Burge led officers through an alley between 2nd and 3rd Streets. As Burge exited the alley, at 2304 West 2nd Street, he retrieved a handgun from his clothing and attempted to point it at the pursuing officers. At that time, an officer in the pursuit discharged his firearm, striking Burge a single time in the midsection.

Both officers, and a third officer who arrived on scene following the incident, rendered medical aid to Burge. He was transported to Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings and has since been transferred to a hospital in Lincoln for further treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. Investigators located a handgun and a rifle in Burge’s possession at the scene, as well as suspected methamphetamine.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Burge, on charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and possession of methamphetamine. Burge has been placed under arrest for the warrant and is in the custody of the Adams County Sheriff’s Department during his hospital treatment.