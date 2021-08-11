NSP Releases More Information on Juniata Shooting

GRAND ISLAND – The Nebraska State Patrol has released additional information on the shooting in Juniata that led to a standoff and the suspects death in an officer involved shooting. The suspect has been identified as 35 year old Brooks Hacker, who had recently moved to Juniata.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the incident began at approximately 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, when the suspect and his girlfriend got into a verbal altercation that turned physical. The female was able to flee into the backyard of the home at 501 North Brass in Juniata. She then called 911 and reported that the suspect was firing gunshots in her direction.

Approximately 30 minutes after the initial 911 call, the female caller was able to escape the area and safely reach law enforcement, who had established a perimeter. Troopers observed many additional gunshots coming from the residence. Multiple law enforcement vehicles were struck by gunfire coming from the subject. The NSP SWAT Team was activated.

At approximately 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, the subject continued to fire at law enforcement and struck a trooper in the arm with a single gunshot. The trooper was transported to Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been treated and released.

The subject continued firing at law enforcement personnel during the next hour. At approximately 2:35 a.m., law enforcement officials deployed tear gas into the residence. Simultaneously, the subject exited the residence holding a firearm. A member of the NSP SWAT Team then discharged his weapon a single time, striking the subject. The subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. Per NSP policy, the trooper who discharged his weapon has been placed on administrative leave.

The Nebraska State Patrol Special Investigations Team and Hastings Police Department with South Central Area Law Enforcement Services (SCALES) are investigating the entire incident.