NSP Releases Names of Victims in Fatal Superior Shooting

SUPERIOR – The Nebraska State Patrol is now able to release the names of the two victims who were killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon at Agrex Inc. in Superior. Those deceased victims are identified as:

Sandra Nelson, 60, of Formoso, Kansas

Darin Koepke, 53, of Hadar, Nebraska

Sandra Nelson was pronounced deceased at the scene of the incident in Superior. Darin Koepke was flown to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln where he was later pronounced deceased.

A third victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Superior and released Thursday afternoon. After the shooting began, an Agrex employee retrieved a shotgun from an office and returning fire, striking the suspect. The suspect has been identified as Max Hoskinson, 61, of Superior. Hoskinson was pronounced deceased at the hospital in Superior.

In consultation with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and the Nuckolls County Attorney’s Office, no charges are anticipated in relation to the employee who returned fire in protection of himself and other innocent parties present at the time of the incident.

The names of other individuals involved in this incident are being withheld at this time due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. Additional information will be released when possible.