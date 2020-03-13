NWS Cancels All Remaining Spotter Talks

HASTINGS – The National Weather Service in Hastings has cancelled all of their remaining spotter talks. They had talks scheduled for all around the area and the Adams County talk was coming up in early April. The talks will not be rescheduled. The release said that the public’s health and safety and that of their staff is most important in dealing with the effects of the coronavirus and cancelling the talks is an appropriate measure to take at this time. They will review options for potential virtual training sessions but no formal plans have been made at this time.

Share this Story: