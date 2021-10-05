October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Health Department is Encouraging Healthy Living

HASTINGS – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the South Heartland District Health Department is spreading awareness about the and tips on how to avoid the disease.

They encourage all women who are age 50-74 years old to get screened. One in eight American women are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and the chance of death is about 1 in 39. The American Cancer Society estimates that there will be 1,560 new cases of breast cancer diagnosed in Nebraska women in 2021.

Michele Bever, the Executive Director of the South Heartland District Health Department, says that there are other ways of avoiding cancer in general.

Staying active and being physically active as part of our every daily life. Walking more and sitting less. That’s important. Staying lean. Keeping a healthy weight within the healthy range and avoiding weight gain in our adult lives is important. Eating smart. So eating a diet rich in whole grains, and vegetables and fruits and beans. And then limiting alcohol intake.

Breast Cancer screening cannot prevent breast cancer, it can help find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat. They say to talk to your doctor about which breast cancer screening tests are right for you, and when you should have them.

If you don’t have insurance, the department can help with enrollment in the Every Woman Matters Program which provides breast and cervical cancer screening and diagnosis for Nebraska women aged 21-74 who meet income eligibility guidelines. More information can be found at SouthHeartlandHealth.org.