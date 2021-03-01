Officer Involved Shooting in Hastings on Saturday

HASTINGS – On February 27th at approximately 1:04 PM Officers from the Hastings Police Department were in the area of 3rd Street and Laird Avenue. Officers recognized a wanted individual in the area. Officers attempted to make contact with the wanted individual and he fled on foot. The foot chase ended in the 200 block of North Laird Avenue behind a business. The investigation has been turned over to the Nebraska State Patrol. The officers attempted to take the subject into custody, the subject was armed and shots were fired by Hastings Police.

Immediately following gunfire, medical treatment was given by officers until Hastings Fire and Rescue arrived on scene.

The subject was transported to Mary Lanning Healthcare. His condition is unknown at this time.

There was no risk to the safety of the community.

Officers involved will be placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

The name of the suspect and names of the officers will not be released at this time.