Official City of Hastings Mask Policy

HASTINGS – The City of Hastings has released official language for the new mask policy

The Hastings City Council voted 8-0 on Monday to adopt a mask policy for public areas of the city in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The emergency ordinance will go into effect three days from the date of its passage due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases in the community paired with extensive research that shows cloth masks can help reduce the transmission of the virus. The policy will expire on Feb. 23, 2021, unless otherwise extended by ordinance of the City Council.

Face coverings will be required for individuals ages five and older in all public indoor areas unless six feet of separation can be maintained.

Any business that is open to the general public needs to require all people over the age of five to wear masks. Each business will be responsible for posting their own signage.

Exceptions include the following:

The individual is engaged in federal, state, or county government services in the location those services are provided;

The individual is seated at a bar or restaurant to eat or drink, or while immediately consuming food or beverages;

The individual is engaged in exercise and six feet of separation can be maintained;

The individual is engaged in an occupation preventing the wearing of a face covering;

The individual is obtaining a service or purchasing goods or services that requires the temporary removal of the face covering during the service or the purchase;

The individual is giving a speech, lecture, or broadcast to an audience so long as six feet of distancing from other individuals is maintained and only while said speech, lecture, or broadcast is being delivered; or,

The individual cannot otherwise wear a face covering because of a medical condition, a mental health condition, or a disability that prevents the wearing of a face covering.