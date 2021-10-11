One Dead After Fire at Gibbon Apartment

GIBBON – On Friday October 8, 2021 at approximately 11:50 PM Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department and deputies were call to 413 1st St Colony Acres apartment 104 in Gibbon, NE. Upon arrival preliminary investigation revealed an active fire in the unit with heavy smoke.

The resident of that apartment, Bradley L. Osborne, age 70, was found deceased. Foul play is not suspected. The unit did sustain significant damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal. Assisting deputies were members of the Gibbon Volunteer Fire and Rescue squad, Nebraska State Fire Marshal Office, Buffalo County Attorney’s Office and Kearney / Buffalo Co. Chaplains Corp.

An autopsy has been ordered. Next of kin have been notified. Investigation continues.