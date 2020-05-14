One Death and New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Two Rivers District

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting the seventh death in the district. A woman in her 80s, from Dawson County died on Wednesday, May, 13th. She had been hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Forty-one (41) new cases of COVID-19 were reported today by Two Rivers Public Health Department, increasing the total to 918 in the seven-county region it serves.

New confirmed cases include:

Buffalo County-4

Dawson County- 37

No other new cases were reported in the Two Rivers district.

Two Rivers is reviewing and reconciling county totals to most accurately reflect current cumulative case numbers in the district. The DHHS dashboard is constructed based on the Two Rivers data set compiled through individual contact investigations. We are continuously working with DHHS to review and revise individual case numbers as they are reported to us, however duplicate tests may often not be immediately identified.

It should be noted duplicative tests were reported in Franklin and Dawson Counties-these cases have been removed from the total county reported cases. Duplicate tests refer to multiple tests performed on the same individual for assessing clinical performance (positivity of individuals). Please note Kearney County cumulative case number on DHHS dashboard matches Two Rivers cumulative press release totals due to review of case investigations and entry of County indication by Two Rivers staff.

Total cases to date in the district’s seven counties are:

Dawson County – 754

Buffalo County– 126

Phelps County- 11

Gosper County– 13

Franklin County- 5

Kearney County– 9

Harlan County– 0

Total in District – 918

COVID-19 should be considered widespread throughout all the Two Rivers Public Health Department district, regardless of current county totals due to limited testing.

Recent studies show that a significant portion of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms and those who eventually develop symptoms can pass the virus to others before showing symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission – https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover-faq.html .