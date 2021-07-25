One Person Dead After Late Night Shooting in Hastings

HASTINGS – On July 23, 2021 at approximately 9:54 PM officers with the Hastings Police Department were called to the 400 block of South Pine Avenue for a man with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a deceased 28-year-old male subject inside the residence at 411 South Pine Avenue.

The Hastings Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating the circumstances around the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.

The victim has been identified as 28-year old Santinorey Adalberto Gonzalez of Harvard, NE.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

The investigating agencies have determined this is an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the public.

Further information will be released when it becomes available.