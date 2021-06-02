Opportunities on Various Kearney City Boards

The terms of members serving on the various Boards will be expiring on July 31, 2021. The City of Kearney has the potential vacancies or opportunities to serve on the following:

Advisory Board of Park & Recreation Commissioners

Airport Advisory Board

Community Redevelopment Authority

Downtown Improvement Board

Golf Advisory Board

Kearney Housing Agency

Civil Service Commission

Planning Commission

Senior Services Advisory Board

If you are interested in serving the community by becoming a member of one of these Boards, you are asked to fill out an Expression of Interest form and return to the City Clerk. An Expression of Interest form must be completed to be considered for an appointment.

Forms and more information are available at the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street or on the City’s website at http://cityofkearney.org/expressionofinterest. If you have questions, please call Lauren Brandt at (308) 233-3216 or email to [email protected].