Oregon Trail Rodeo Gets Underway Tonight; Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night Saturday

HASTINGS – The 29th Annual Oregon Trail Rodeo will begin Friday at the Adams County Fairgrounds and will continue through the weekend. Friday and Saturday it will get under way at 7pm and 5pm on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online at AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com or by phone at 402-462-3247.

Tickets can also be bought at the door but they are encouraging people to get them online or by phone to avoid standing in lines. Ruth Nicolaus, the Publicist for the Oregon Trail Rodeo, says they will have over 300 contestants vying for over $50,000 in prize money.

In this case, COVID has worked to our benefit. Because there are fewer pro rodeos going on across the nation so the cowboys and cowgirls are hitting every rodea they can get to. You may not know the names, but because they are so good at what they do they are less likely to get bucked off, more likely to make fast runs and rides. So it makes for really good watching.

They will also bring back Mutton Busting for the second year in a row. That is sheep riding for kids 60 pounds or less and there will be thirty per night. Parents can sign up their kids at AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com.

The Oregon Trail Rodeo had their plans for the event approved by the South Heartland District Health Department. Masks are recommended but not required.

An important aspect of the Oregon Trail Rodeo is Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night, which will be happening on Saturday. They will donate one dollar to the From the Heart Fund for the Morrison Cancer Center at Mary Lanning Healthcare for every fan that will be wearing pink on Saturday night. Nicolaus says that they have raised $34,275.66 since 2007.

But it goes to people, your neighbors, your family, your friends, who are undergoing cancer treatment and need extra money. Extra money to get to the doctor. Meals, fuel, all those things that insurance doesn’t cover. You might miss some work because you have got cancer. All that money stays local and we are so proud to be a part of making the lives better for the people around us going through cancer treatment.

They usually pass around a donation bin for people to donate their own money to the fund. But due to the coronavirus, they will have donation bins set up throughout the arena instead.