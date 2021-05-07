Outpatient Clinic Now Part of Mary Lanning Health Stroke Program

HASTINGS — During National Stroke Awareness Month, Mary Lanning Healthcare would like to highlight one of the newer services that is part of its Joint Commission-Certified Primary Stroke Center.

MLH’s stroke center has been helping patients deal with the emergency side of stroke since 2011. Now, the MLH Stroke Team is also providing an outpatient Stroke Clinic for individuals who have suffered a stroke and are now looking at recovery.

Patients treated at MLH or any other hospital for their stroke emergency sometimes need guidance on the next steps, which may include physical, occupational and speech therapy, said Andrew McCarty, RN BSN SCRN LSSGB, MLH Stroke Program Coordinator.

“The multidisciplinary MLH Stroke Team can provide neurological services and assessments for rehabilitation,” McCarty said. “We can guide patients on the road to recovery, providing much-needed answers.”

For more information about the MLH Stroke Clinic, please contact McCarty at 402-460-2524.