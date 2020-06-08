Hundreds Show Up For Black Lives Matter Protest in Hastings

HASTINGS – Hundreds of people showed up for the Black Lives Matter protest in Hastings on Sunday evening. Many said they were there to protest police brutality and racial inequality. It began at 5:00pm near the courthouse.

The protest was joined by some Hastings Police Department officers and many speakers including pastors from most of the Churches in Hastings, Police Chief Adam Story, and Dr. Jerry Wallace, president of Central Community College of Hastings, who was the first to speak.

Regardless of where I have lived, one thing that has followed me where I go is the fear of what may happen when I am pulled over by a cop. Some say but if you aren’t doing anything and you don’t resist everything will be fine, but that is not always the case. I do not have a record, I have never committed any crimes, I am a college graduate, I volunteer often, I participate in anti-violence rallies and events. Unfortunately, when I interact with police, that is not what they are taught to see, look for and learn about me before deciding to use force. I am here to tell you, black people don’t want special treatment, we want equal treatment.

Police Chief Story also spoke out against police brutality and racism in his speech.

After the speakers were done the crowd then walked to the Adams County Courthouse and held a nine and half minute moment of silence for George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin after he held his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. After that they marched to the Hastings Police Department.