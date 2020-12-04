Partnership Will Bring Bryan Health Nursing Program to Hastings

HASTINGS – A second location for the Bryan College of Health Sciences four-year bachelor of science in nursing program is coming to Hastings thanks to a partnership between Hastings College, the Bryan College of Health Sciences and Mary Lanning Healthcare (MLH).

The three entities agreed to move forward by signing a memorandum of understanding following a feasibility study that wrapped up in November.

The inaugural class of 30 students will begin taking Hastings College classes in the fall of 2021. After their first year, students will take nursing courses at MLH, with clinical rotations occurring primarily at MLH and nearby facilities.

Students who are interested in the program will apply to the Bryan College of Health Sciences nursing program, and then select Hastings as their preferred location. Bryan’s application is open now, and students who applied previously will have the opportunity to select their preferred location as Lincoln or Hastings.

“This is an innovative way to offer opportunities to more students who have a desire to build a career in nursing and the health sciences while also helping further develop a workforce to serve south central Nebraska,” said Dr. Rich Lloyd, who serves as executive president of Hastings College and president of Bryan College of Health Sciences. “We are excited about the potential, and are looking forward to recruiting our first class of students.”

Students who are admitted to Bryan’s program in Hastings will be Bryan students but live in Hastings College residence halls. They will also have the opportunity to participate in Hastings College select student activities.

A recruiter for the Bryan program in Hastings will be hired, and additional faculty and support staff will also be hired.

For more information on nursing program options at Hastings College, and links to applications, go to hastings.edu/nursing.