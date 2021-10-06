Path to Hastings College Program to Fully Fund Tuition for 15 Adams County Pell-Eligible Students

HASTINGS – Hastings College is launching a new financial aid program for students who attend high school in Adams County (Nebraska). The College will award up to 15 Path to HC scholarships to qualifying students who are eligible for a Pell Grant and will enroll as a first-year student beginning in the fall of 2022.

“We are always exploring ways to make college accessible to more students, and the Path to HC scholarship program creates new opportunities for students in our own community,” said Dr. Annette Vargas, Hastings College vice president for access, enrollment and performance. “The Hastings College experience helps students find their path, graduate and move on to have meaningful lives and careers. Making this available to more students in our hometown is incredibly meaningful.”

The Path to HC program will fully fund tuition through federal, state and Hastings College merit-based and need-based aid for first-time, first-year students who qualify for a federal Pell Grant. Most students whose family adjusted gross incomes are below $60,000 annually would qualify. Pell Grant eligibility is determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

“Hastings College has served our community for 139 years, and we are proud to seek out new ways where we can help students and families find success at their hometown college,” said Executive President Dr. Rich Lloyd.

The Path to HC program begins in fall 2022 and is renewable for full-time students who enroll for four years. Students will need to maintain at least a 2.0 GPA. Outside scholarships, unsubsidized federal student loans and on-campus work study may be used to help pay for non-tuition expenses, such as room and board should a student choose to live on campus.

While Hastings College has a residency requirement, students who live in Adams County can live at home with their parents or guardian.

“This new scholarship program will provide access to additional students and families who often face financial challenges when exploring college,” Vargas said. “Removing the financial stress will help more students succeed, and that’s what we’re all about.”

The program is limited to the first 15 eligible students who apply, are admitted and make a deposit to attend Hastings College. As such, students are encouraged to apply early at hastings.edu/apply, and send their FAFSA results to Hastings College as soon as they are able. The FAFSA for fall 2022 opened October 1.

Additional information can be found at hastings.edu/pathtohc.