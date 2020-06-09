Paving Project to Begin on 42nd Street June 15

HASTINGS – A street paving project will temporarily close part of 42nd Street beginning on June 15.

The City of Hastings hired Werner Construction for the project, which will pave 42nd Street from Baltimore Avenue to 1,300 feet west of U.S. Highway 281. The 1,300-foot stretch of road immediately west of Highway 281 is already paved, and will remain open to provide access to businesses in the area.

The project will include the installation of sanitary sewer, water main, storm sewer, grading and new concrete paving.

Residents are encouraged to use alternate routes during construction, and cooperation during this period of inconvenience is appreciated.

Baltimore Avenue will remain open during the first phase of construction, and the intersection at 42nd Street and Baltimore Avenue will be reconstructed at a later date. The entire project is expected to be completed by Dec. 30.

Questions or concerns about the project can be directed to the Engineering Department at 402-461-2330.