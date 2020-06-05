Peaceful Black Lives Matter Protest Planned for Sunday in Hastings

HASTINGS – A Black Lives Matter peaceful protest is planned for this Sunday in Hastings. It will start at the Adams County Courthouse at 5:00pm. They will meet at a lot to the west of the courthouse. The protest will start with a nine and a half minute moment of silence on the courthouse lawn for George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin after kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes.

The organizers are saying that anyone committed to a peaceful assembly is welcome to attend. They also said that they spoke with Police Chief Adam Story and he said the department wants to participate in the protest as much as possible but they strongly recommend that no one have derogatory signs directed at the police. Masks will also be supplied by the police department.