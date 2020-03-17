Peterson Senior Activity Center to Offer Carryout Meals

In an effort to continue to serve the public while the building remains closed, the Peterson

Senior Activity Center will begin offering meals to seniors who are in need beginning Monday,

March 23, 2020.

• Seniors Center members are asked to call the Senior Center the day before they wish

to pick up their meal by calling 308-233-3278.

• Menu items will follow the published menu in the newsletter and newspaper weekly.

• Pick up will be at the main door of the Senior Center. Meals can be picked up between

11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

• Please do not use this service if you are sick.

Please contact Deb Eirich, Senior Services Coordinator, at 308-233-3290 for questions or

additional information.