PFLAG’s Hastings PRIDE Happening on Saturday

HASTINGS – After being cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hastings PRIDE will be happening on Saturday. The event, celebrating LGBTQ pride in the community, will be held in Highland Park behind the Hastings Museum from 2-6 pm. The festival will feature a March from the museum down Burlington Avenue sidewalks, led by the Parade of Flags.

After the marchers return to the park, there will be speakers, non-profit displays, a free Photo Booth, LGBTQ & food vendors, children’s activities, music and more. Lanae Hall, President of the local PFLAG, says that the theme for this year’s PRIDE festival is “Joy In Justice,” celebrating recent Supreme Court and other legal victories.

Equal rights and equitable rights, they’re very important justice for the community. It’s important, especially in light of the violence that transgender individuals, in particular, face. And, particularly, people who are black or brown queer or trans people. So we want to highlight that the fight for justice is still necessary.

Hall says there is something for everyone at the event, which is free to attend and open to the public. They will also provide free photos to everyone and tie-dye T-shirts to the first 200 attendees.