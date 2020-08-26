Potential Arson Being Investigated at Bryant Elementary

KEARNEY – At approximately 5:59 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, Kearney Police were called to investigate a possible fire call at Bryant Elementary School.

Upon arrival officers found smoke in the building and fire sprinklers were already activated suppressing the fire. It was determined that a paper towel dispenser had been set on fire in the boy’s bathroom inside the school.

This incident is currently under investigation as a possible arson by Kearney Police, Nebraska State Fire Marshal, and Kearney Vol. Fire Department.