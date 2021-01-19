Potential Casinos Awaiting Creation of Gaming Commission to Move Forward

LINCOLN – As many sites in Nebraska are preparing to implement gambling on their properties, after Nebraska voters voted to legalize gambling in the 2020 election, they are being forced to wait to move forward with plans as they are waiting for the creation of a Gaming Commission. Governor Pete Ricketts says that they will have to wait until the legislature creates the commission during this year’s session.

So we are having conversations in regards to the structure of that. In fact, we were just talking about that with Senator Stinner last night. We’re still kind of figuring out, given that the ballot initiative was not clear about what the structure would be and what legally could be done within the context of the current statute, we’re still working on that.

The Legislature will have to make a bill to create a statute to create the Gaming Commission. This is needed so the commission can get the appropriations and funding that will be necessary. Governor Ricketts also said their forecasting board did not include potential gambling receipts in their budget for the next two years. He did not give a timeline on when the commission might be made.

State Senator Ray Aguilar recently introduced a bill that would allow places to have gambling within 220 yards of a state or county fair, which is currently illegal due to a law from 1889.