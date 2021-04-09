Prairie Loft Center’s Springfest Making Its Return This Year

HASTINGS – After it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Prairie Loft Center will hold their annual Springfest again this year. It will take place Sunday, April 25 from 1pm to 6pm at the Prairie Loft Center. Admission will be free for everyone as well.

Amy Sandeen, the Executive Director of the Prairie Loft Center, says that this event is open for all ages and they will have plenty of activities to do.

We’ll do some walking trails and art activities. We’ll have farm animals and antique tractor displays. A couple of food trucks, a few art vendors. Some farm produce with a mini farmers market. And lots of room for people to explore on their own with their families. A new couple of things this year are going to be a couple of different demos by artists and experts. We’ll have a trick roping demo. And some demos and workshops in hula hoop dancing. So those will be fun additions to the afternoon.

Sandeen also said that since their facility is mostly outdoors there will be lots of room to spread out and gather safely. The Prairie Loft Center is also getting back to doing normal monthly events as well. They have some Women, Wine, and Wilderness events planned for the future.

They are also returning to doing their Family Outdoor Club every third Saturday of the month. More information can be found on their Facebook page or their website, PrairieLoft.org. Sandeen says they also have virtual content on their YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook pages like virtual field trips, stories, and videos.