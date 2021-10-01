Prairie Loft’s HarvestFest Happening on Sunday

HASTINGS – The Prairie Loft Center’s Annual HarvestFest will be happening on Sunday from 1pm to 6pm to kick off the fall season. Admission for the event is free but donations are always welcome. They do ask that people wear a mask at the festival while indoors and/or close to others.

There will be plenty happening with food trucks, vendors, art projects, trails to explore, tractor displays, music, and plenty of other activities as well. Amy Sandeen, the Executive Director of the Prairie Loft Center, says that HarvestFest is a great event for the whole family.

Admission is free but we’ve got art vendors, food trucks, and other activities so bringing a little bit of cash in your pocket is great. And I’d like to thank our sponsors for helping us make this accessible to everyone. We’ve got CPI, the Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Burger Livestock in Ayr, who are helping us make that possible this year.

They are also still looking for volunteers for the event and future events as well. More information can be found at PraireLoft.Org and on their Facebook page.