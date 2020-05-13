Primary Election Results; Statewide and Local

NEBRASKA – State Senators Dan Quick, of Grand Island, and John Lowe, of Kearney, won their primaries and Senator Steve Halloran, of Hastings, also won because he is running unopposed.

US Senator Ben Sasse and Representative Adrian Smith won their primary elections. Sasse will face off against Chris Janicek who won a nine-way Democratic primary last night. Smith will be running against Democrat Mark Elworth Jr., who ran uncontested in the 3rd District.

For Grand Island City Council Ward 1, four people ran and Jack Sheard and Michelle Fitzke moved on to face each other in the November general election. Fitzke won with %45 percent of the vote. She had served Ward 5 for four years until she had to resign after moving across town. Four people ran for the Grand Island Public School Board Ward A race, and the incumbent Terry Brown and Lindsey Jurgens moved on to the general election. And for the Hall County Board of Commissioners in District Two, incumbent Karen Bredthauer beat Todd Morgan for the Republican nomination for the seat. She will face off against Democrat Bill Mowinkle, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Daniel Lynch beat out a field 6 to advance to the general election for the Buffalo County Commissioner in District 4. For the Buffalo County Commissioner in District 6, Bill McMullen beat Jay Bruegman.