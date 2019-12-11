Prominent Nebraska Politicians React to USMCA Trade Agreement

NEBRASKA – Following news that President Trump has secured bipartisan support for a vote on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, many prominent Nerbaska politicians voiced their support for the deal.

Governor Ricketts said that approval of this trade agreement will expand opportunities for Nebraska’s farm families and that he looks forward to it’s official approval.

Congressman Adrian Smith said that the deal improves upon NAFTA and it is great for Nebraska Agriculture.

Senator Ben Sasse said it’s about dang time.

It took a messy fight, but here’s the great news. We’ve earned a win for Nebraska Farmers and Ranchers. I’ve been working with the president for more than a year now, pushing speaker Pelosi to finally get this done, and i’m glad the house democrats have finally stopped stonewalling so we can help Nebraska keep feeding the world, that’s the good news. Now let’s get this across the finish line.

The Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson said that farm and ranch families have been waiting too long for this deal but the bureau is pleased that deal has been reached.