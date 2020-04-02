Protective Faceshields Being Made by Local Group

A group of tech enthusiasts in the Tri-cities is putting their 3D printers and laser cutters to use to help medical professionals. They are assembling faceshields for doctors and nurses by making headbands using 3D printers and laser cutting plastic shields from donated overhead transparency sheets.

Allen Harpham, one of the organizers says the protective equipment is in demand by hospitals and clinics in the Tri-cities and they’ve delivered hundreds.

“Frame-wise we’ve delivered about 400 of the frames and approximately 600 of the faceshields. Mary Lanning has them, almost all of the doctor’s offices in Hastings have them. We’ve delivered some to Grand Island Family Practice, Grand Island Dermatology, and we’re going to try to get some out to Mid-Nebraska Individual Services. We delivered some to St. Francis Medical Center. And we’re getting requests now doctor’s offices in Grand Island.”

The faceshield can be sanitized and reused multiple times. The Emergency Managers in Adams, Hall, and Buffalo counties are working with the group on this project. The problem right now is that requests from doctor’s offices is far greater than what’s available.

Anyone who owns a 3D printer can manufacture 2 of the frames in 90 minutes to 2 hours, the faceshields can be cut in about 5 minutes. Harpham then makes sure they’re tracked and delivered where they need to go.

The 3D printers at Hastings Public Library and CCC campuses are already being used for the effort but more printers are needed. If you have a 3D printer and would like to help, you can email [email protected] to get the plans and join the manufacturing efforts.

A request link for medical professionals can be found here