Protests Break Out Across the State and in the Tri-Cities

NEBRASKA – Over the weekend protests happened across the Tri-Cities as they joined thousands across the nation following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Yesterday morning, the demonstrators gathered outside of the Hastings Police Department.

In Grand Island, hundreds of people marched on South Locust Street to Pioneer Park and held a demonstration at the park.

In Kearney on Saturday afternoon the protest happened in a Walgreens Parking Lot.

Protests also occurred in Lincoln at the Nebraska State Capitol, even though a curfew was in effect yesterday starting at 8 because of protests turning violent on Friday and Saturday. Arrests occurred in Lincoln and tear gas was deployed.

Protests also turned violent in Omaha on Saturday night as vandalism occurred and a person was fatally shot. People were also arrested in Omaha and tear gas was deployed there too.

Governor Pete Ricketts deployed the national guard yesterday to help police in Omaha and Lincoln.