Public Input Sought on Proposed Fort Kearny Master Plan

KEARNEY – A master plan is being developed for the Fort Kearny State Recreation Area and State Historical Park; and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking public input.

The proposed plan strikes a balance between historic preservation and recreation opportunities for current and future visitors. The public is invited to an in-person open house from 5:30-7 p.m. June 22 in the Event Room at the Archway in Kearney.

The open house will have several stations where the public can provide input on future development of these two park areas. A welcome packet, with information and supplies to participate, will be provided.

Game and Parks follows CDC guidelines that recommend masks for indoor events. Masks will be available.

Located 6 miles south of Kearney, abutted by the Platte River and Interstate 80 corridor, these two sites offer many recreational opportunities. The 243-acre state recreation area offers swimming, fishing, biking, hiking, camping, non-powered boating, Frisbee golf, and Sandhill crane viewing along the hike-bike trail bridges. The 40-acre state historical park educates visitors about the Sandhill crane migration and history of Fort Kearny through living history programs, reconstructions, exhibits and displays.

Learn more about the open house and how to provide input on this plan by visiting outdoornebraska.gov/fortkearny or outdoornebraska.gov/ fortkearnysra.