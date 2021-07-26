Recovery in the Park Happening Tuesday

HASTINGS – Revive Ministries’ Recovery in the Park will be happening Tuesday at Chautauqua Park starting at 5:30. They are making some changes this year but there will still be free BBQ and Ice Cream. Some new things this year are more children’s games and activities, which have been sponsored by the Hastings Kiwanis Club and the Forge Church. They will have a bouncy house and an appearance from the Kool-Aid Man and Spiderman.

Dan Rutt, the Director of Revive Ministries, says that they were disappointed they weren’t able to have this event last year.

So we’ve worked a whole entire year to put this together. Teaching them about recovery and giving information about all the entities around town that can help people overcome addiction. I think it’s a great opportunity to educate the community about addiction because a lot of folks don’t really know much about addiction. And then all of a sudden, they have a loved one that’s addicted and they don’t know what to do. So part of the goal is to educate the community.

They will once again have the Nebraska State Patrol launching t-shirts, a petting zoo, face painting, and other activities as well. The event is free and open to the public.