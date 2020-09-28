Red Cross Still in Need of Blood Donations, Plasma, and Volunteers

NEBRASKA – With the coronavirus pandemic, many nonprofits are struggling to keep up with the demand and the American Red Cross is no different. They are still in need of blood donations, plasma from people who have tested positive and recovered from the coronavirus, and volunteers as well.

Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for coronavirus antibodies may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment to give blood now to help ensure coronavirus patients and others who depend on transfusions have needed blood products this fall.

Josh Murray, the Regional Communications Director for the American Red Cross, says that it’s important to maintain a stable blood supply heading into the colder months. He says they are also in need of volunteers.

We need them locally, but also we need people who are able to deploy to help out. If you’re watching the news, you’ve seen the wildfires all over the west coast. You’ve seen hurricane Laura a few weeks ago hit. We need volunteers who can help us go down and serve those people who are in need. We encourage people to go look at RedCross.org/volunteer. You can find out the priority positions we need. And that way you can get yourself signed up, get trained, and be in position to help when disasters like this hit. Not only locally here, when we have floods, tornadoes, whatever we might have here. But around the country we need people who can go and help when other disasters hit.

You can find a blood drive near you by going to RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor app.

When you download the app, it will tell you when and where your blood was delivered.