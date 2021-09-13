GRAND ISLAND – There will be a redistricting hearing Tuesday in Grand Island at 1:30 at the Central Community College in the Health Science Education Center. State lawmakers will discuss redistricting and proposed maps for the next ten years of elections in Nebraska.

Redistricting happens every 10 years after the census and is meant to even out the populations of Nebraska’s three congressional districts, 49 legislative districts, six Supreme Court districts, eight University of Nebraska Board of Regents districts, State Board of Education districts and five Public Service Commission districts.

The hearing is free to attend and open to the public. The legislature will hold a special session later on this month to officially make the new maps.