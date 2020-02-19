Registration is Open for Vital Signs Health Fair

HASTINGS – Registration is open now for the 35th Annual Vital Signs Health Fair. It will be held at the Adams County Fairgrounds on March 28th and 29th.

They will be offering a blood chemistry test, a vitamin d test, diabetes screening, and PSAs. Karen Doer, the event coordinator, says everyone, even young people, should get tested.

They’re really important too, for all ages. You want to have that baseline number done so, as you age, you can tell if you’re doing better or worse. And these are great diagnostic tools for you physician to use.

There will also be booths with additional health information at the fair. They will have additional screenings as well for things like bone density, oral cancer, a skin scope, and a fall prevention risk assessment.

They will also be taking unused prescription and over the counter medicine so they can safely dispose of them. The registration deadline is 4pm on March 20 and you can register online at MaryLanning.org.