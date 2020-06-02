Relay for Life of Adams County Going Virtual This Year

HASTINGS – The Relay for Life in Hastings was set to be this Friday at the Hastings College Track but due to the coronavirus, they are going virtual this year. With so many at risk and immunocompromised people involved in the event, the Relay for Life decided it was best to not do in-person events for the time being.

Starting on June 15 and continuing until June 19 they will have their silent auction online. Shawna Crawford, the Event Lead for Relay for LIfe, says that the bidding process is simple.

You do all of your bidding online, you can set minimums for the bid. Everything is very easy and straightforward on there. They’ll be pictures of everything available with descriptions. So it will be as close to in-person as possible in a virtual setting. We will also be doing a virtual luminaria ceremony online. We’ve got some really special stuff that we are putting together in kind of a video presentation that we will play on June 19 at the end of all of our events.

Crawford also said that they will try and have some in-person events in the month of August if Directed Health Measures will allow for those events.

They are also selling commemorative 25th anniversary shirts on the Relay for Life website until July 24. More information can be found at the Relay for Life of Adams County Nebraska Facebook page.