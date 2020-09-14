Remaining City of Hastings Facilities Opening to the Public

HASTINGS – After several City of Hastings facilities reopened to the public in June, some remaining offices are now transitioning back to in-person customer service.

On Sept. 14, City Hall will allow members of the public inside to conduct business, which includes the Administration Department and the Development Services Department. Since March, these departments had been offering services to the public via phone, email, drive-thru or appointment only.

The Hastings Museum will continue its reduced hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. The museum will be closed two days each week for cleaning. Programming will remain primarily online, with plans to transition to in-person programming in the near future.

The Hastings Public Library is returning its computer time limits and study room reservations to normal with two 60-minute sessions allowed per day. Programming will remain primarily online, with plans to transition to in-person programming in the near future. The 100-person restriction will also be lifted.

The business office for the Utilities Department at 1228 N. Denver Ave. will remain closed until construction of the new drive-thru is complete, but customers can still receive services online or by phone. The drive-thru window on the east side of City Hall can also be used to drop off cash utility payments, and payments can also be placed in any utility drop box across the city. For extra convenience, customers are encouraged to pay their utility bills online at www.cityofhastings.org/departments/utilities/pay-my-bill/.

Masks will be required for members of the public conducting business in-person at all city buildings, including City Hall, the Hastings Museum, Hastings Public Library, Hastings Fire and Rescue offices, Hastings Police Department offices, Parks and Recreation offices, and the Utilities Department.