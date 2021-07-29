Revive Ministries Mud Run 5K/1 Mile Walk Happening on Saturday

HASTINGS – Revive Ministries is doing a new event this summer to follow up their Recovery in the Park Celebration. On Saturday they will be holding a Stomp Out Addiction Mud Run 5K/1 Mile Walk at Camp Augustine. Part of the mud run will take place in the Platte River.

They tried to do a 5K during April but it would often get rained out so they moved it to the end of July.

The money they help raise during the Mud Run will go fund programs for Horizon Recovery and Counseling Centers. Dan Rutt, the Director of Revive Ministries, says that there are different levels for the mud run.

We have, for the experts that really want to compete, we have that level. And then we have, for the youth 12-18, for that level. Then we have youth 8-12. And then we have families if they want to do it together. We will have t-shirts available at the event to sell after the thing. You know, it’s a first time deal for us. We don’t really know how it’s going to look. But we’re really excited to do it. We’ve heard a lot of great comments about how much fun this is going to be.

Registration is $25 per individual and $75 for a team of four. For youth 12 and under, it’s $10 per individual and $30 for a team of four.

You can pre register at GetMeRegistered.com/ReviveMudRun or you can register the day of the event for 10 more dollars. Registration begins at 8am on Saturday and the race gets underway at 9am. There will be prizes for the first place winner.