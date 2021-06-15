Riley Green Added to the 2021 Adams County Fair Lineup

HASTINGS – Country star, RILEY GREEN, will be performing at the 2021 Adams County Fairfest on Friday, July 16th. Previously announced headliner, Dylan Scott, is cancelling his performance due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict.

“It’s unfortunate that Dylan Scott won’t be able to join us this year, but we’re so fortunate that Riley was available to jump in and save the day. We hope to bring back Dylan Scott to the Adams County Fairfest in the near future.” Scott Schneider, President of the Adams County Ag Society & Vice Chair of the Fair. Schneider went on to say, “Riley will be a great addition to this year’s lineup, and we have no doubt he will be warmly welcomed.”

RILEY GREEN debuted in 2018 with the release of his EP, “In A Truck Right Now.” It was then that Green introduced his mixture of outlaw-rebellion and respect for tradition across his self-penned four tracks, including his debut No. 1 hit single “There Was This Girl.” His full length debut album DIFFERENT ‘ROUND HERE’ was released in 2019 and produced GOLD certified single “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.” Highlighted by his Southern roots and relatability, he co-wrote each track offering a perspective Rolling Stone describes as “Drinks-in the-air Nineties country at an Alabama vs. Auburn tailgate.” After Brad Paisley’s 2019 WORLD TOUR, his own GET THAT MAN A BEER TOUR and Jon Pardi’s HEARTACHE MEDICATION TOUR he kicked off 2020 on Jason Aldean’s WE BACK TOUR.

Doors will open at 7:00PM and DJ Bridwell will be kicking off the night at 7:30PM followed by Riley Green at 8:30PM.

If you have purchased tickets for Dylan Scott, please CLICK HERE for more information or please call 402-462-3247 or email [email protected] with any additional questions.