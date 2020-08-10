Safety, Social Distancing Emphasized During UNK Move-In

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney is expanding its move-in experience and implementing additional safety measures to protect students arriving on campus next week.

UNK expects about 1,375 students to move into residence halls by Aug. 23, the day before the fall semester begins.

To limit crowd sizes and promote social distancing, student move-in will occur over eight days, not including early arrivals such as band and Fraternity and Sorority Life members.

Most first-year students will move in Aug. 16-20, with some time slots available the morning of Aug. 21. All first-year students should be on campus for Blue and Gold Welcome Week events starting at 1 p.m. Aug. 21. Move-in times are available through Aug. 23 for returning students.

Each two-hour time slot is limited to 60 students, who selected an appointment time using their MyBlue account. Students should arrive at their designated check-in location at that time.

Other safety protocols for move-in day include:

Students are limited to two guests each to assist with the move-in process. Volunteers will not be available this year.

Face masks are required for all students and guests in residence hall common areas, hallways, lobbies and elevators.

Moving carts will be available at residence hall front desks on a first-come, first-served basis. Carts can be used for up to 20 minutes. Each cart will be sanitized when it’s returned.

Only one student and their guests are allowed in an elevator at the same time.

Students and guests are asked to practice social distancing by maintaining at least 6 feet of separation when interacting with other residents and staff outside their assigned room.

Directional signs inside the residence halls should be followed.

Students and guests are expected to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms before arriving on campus. Anyone who is experiencing symptoms, has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or has been asked to quarantine should contact UNK Residence Life at 308-865-8519 or [email protected] .

“College move-in day is a big day for any student, and we want to provide this opportunity while emphasizing safety as our No. 1 goal,” said George Holman, associate dean of student affairs. “Given the current circumstances, we knew a traditional opening would be hard to accomplish this fall, but I believe we’ve been able to find a good balance that allows us to maintain a safe environment and ensure students have a positive experience.”

New students and their families are encouraged to stop by the First Year Program’s “Hello, Goodbye” event to celebrate the experience with an official UNK greeting and fun photo opportunities. The event is scheduled for 1 and 5 p.m. Aug. 16-20 and 1 p.m. Aug. 21 in the south end zone on Foster Field inside Cope Stadium. Use #UNKMoveIn on social media to share the moment.

For additional information on the move-in process, visit unk.edu/welcome.