Salvation Army is Asking People to Step Up For Red Kettle Campaign

HASTINGS – The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is winding down to a close and they still have not quite reached their goal yet. It’s been a quick turnaround this year because Thanksgiving was later in November and it’s cost them a whole week of fundraising efforts.

Their goal is to raise $49,000 through the kettles that are at different businesses throughout town. Major Dale Brandenburg says although they are behind, he believes the citizens of Hastings will step up. He says all of the money stays right here in Hastings.

And it goes through our social services department. Our social service lady, she’s real nervous because she knows that’s our budget. We raise the 49,000 then she has $49,000 to spend. And that helps her to help people with what we call the necessities of life. Which is utility bills, rent, food, anything along that line.

They do need volunteers to help ring the bells at the five sites where the big kettles are located. To sign up to volunteer you can go to RegisterToRing.com. Or you can call the Salvation Army at 402-463-0529, extension two.

The kettles also have QR codes that allow you to donate through your phone. The red kettle campaign will continue until December 24, if they hit their goal. If they don’t hit their goal, they will continue until New Years.