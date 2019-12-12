Salvation Army Needs Coats for People Who Need Them in the Winter

HASTINGS – The Salvation Army is asking people to donate new or gently used coats for their winter coat drive. They give away these coats to people who need them, whether it be for themselves or their children.

They give out the coats until March. Major Dale Brandenburg of the Salvation Army says they are looking for big winter coats, not hoodies or sweaters.

Like a carhartt type jacket, ya know. Something that you can put on and go out in weather that is windy and 14 degrees and still kinda stay warm if that’s possible. But that’s what we’re looking for. Those types of coats. Right now we are hurting for small children, ya know, little kids 2,3,4, age and men like 2x, 3x, 4x. The larger size men coat, is what we’re hurting for, and we have a few womens coats that need to be replaced too.

So far, they have given away more than 100 coats and even more people still need one. They will accept coats until March and if you want to donate a coat you can at the Salvation Army in Hastings.