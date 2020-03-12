SASA Cancels Fundraiser and All Fundraising Efforts in March

HASTINGS – The SASA Crisis Center is cancelling its March Backyard Bash fundraiser that was set to happen on March 27th in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. They say they are following the CDC mitigation strategies to help prevent and slow the transmission of the virus.

In addition to cancelling the fundraising event, they are not going to fund raise at all in March. Instead they wish that the community focus on using local resources to help prevent and slow the transmission of the coronavirus.