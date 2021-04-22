SASA Crisis Center Changes Name to enCourage Advocacy Center

HASTINGS – SASA Crisis Center in Hastings has changed its name to enCourage Advocacy Center. Although they are changing their name and logo, their mission will remain the same. They say the new name more accurately reflects the scope of the agency’s work.

While it continues to serve survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual assault, enCourage Advocacy Center also assists survivors of stalking and human trafficking. In addition, the agency is expanding efforts to address the root causes of violence in the community. They have a 24-hour crisis line, emergency shelter, legal assistance and many other services for people who are in need of their work.

At their press conference announcing the name change, they also said that fundraising and donations are a big part of their funding so they encouraged residents to participate in Give Hastings Day at GiveHastings.org.

The agency began in 1974 as the Hastings Area Task Force Against Domestic Violence. When it added services for survivors of sexual assault several years later, the name was changed to Spouse Abuse Sexual Assault (SASA) Crisis Center.