Scott Snell Announces He Won’t Run For Another Term as Council Member

HASTINGS – At Monday’s City Council Meeting, Council Member Scott Snell announced he won’t run for another term as the councilman for the 4th Ward of Hastings. He will serve out the rest of his term but said he wants to spend more time with his family.

It’s been a real privilege and it’s been an honor. And I’ll say more, probably, come December of this year. A real blessing to be able to serve civically. And I’m so grateful. And it’s out of no bitterness, or agner, angst, or disgruntledness, nothing like that.

Mayor Corey Stutte also thanked Snell for his service.