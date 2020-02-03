Sen. Halloran Prioritizes Bill to Heighten Felony Level for Student and Teacher Sexual Relations

HASTINGS – State Senator Steve Halloran, of Hastings, has prioritized LB 991, which will create an offense for sexual assault of a student and prohibit related enticement conduct by school officials. He says that we’ve seen this on almost a weekly basis across the state. Senator Halloran says there is a gap in the current law.

The gap is between 16 and 19. Ages 16 and below is statutory rape. If an adult does something like this with a child. 19 and above they are an adult. In that gap, there’s a possibility for offenders that do this, entice a student, they can use the defense that it was consensual. So this fills that gap.

It also creates a heightened felony level for teachers that do this. He said it will serve as more of a deterrence and get rid of the grey area in that law. And it also deals with using electronic devices, like cell phones, to entice a student. It will go in front of the Judiciary Committee before it goes to vote on the floor.