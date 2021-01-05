Senator Fischer Will Vote To Confirm Electoral College

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer says she will vote to certify the electoral college votes of the Presidential Election. Fisher said that while she voted for and wanted Donald Trump to win, she will not take action that would disenfranchise millions of voters in this country.
The president and his allies have been claiming that there was widespread voter fraud. Fisher said “the president’s legal team failed to make the case in court to any judge, including some appointed by President Trump, or to criminal investigators, that widespread voter fraud existed sufficient to overturn election results in any state.”
Nebraska’s other Senator, Ben Sasse, has said he will vote to certify the results.
Nebraska’s 3rd District Congressman Adrian Smith is joining a group of Republicans who will object when congress convenes to count the Electoral College votes Wednesday.
Senator Fischer’s full statement is below:
|“Like many Nebraskans, I voted for Donald Trump – twice. I campaigned for him and worked closely with him on many significant accomplishments that have made our country more secure and more prosperous. I also share the concern of many Nebraskans about potential voting irregularities. Should there be investigations? Yes. Should states do more to secure their election procedures? Yes. We must have greater confidence that our elections are secure.
“However, the president’s legal team failed to make the case in court to any judge, including some appointed by President Trump, or to criminal investigators, that widespread voter fraud existed sufficient to overturn election results in any state. Notably, many of the arguments proffered by the legal team on television were not made in the courtroom, in part or at all. Unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud are not enough to discard the election results of states where I may not like the outcome.
“There are no do-overs; if a state’s results are not counted tomorrow, millions of voters across the country will be disenfranchised. Such an extreme action should only be taken with proof of widespread malfeasance. No such proof has been presented. Therefore, it would not be proper for Congress, an inherently political body, to substitute its judgment for the will of the people or for that of states that certified their results.
“As a United States Senator, I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution. I will uphold my oath and vote to affirm the decision of the Electoral College. May God bless our great republic, and may He grant us the strength to unite in moving forward for the good of the nation.”
-Senator Deb Fischer
Tuesday, January 05, 2021