Senator Halloran Says YRTC Hastings Decision Should Have Had More Communication Beforehand

HASTINGS – It was announced that the Department of Health and Human Services will be turning the Hastings Regional Center Campus into a Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center for girls in October.

State Senator Steve Halloran and Mayor Corey Stutte have both voiced their displeasure with the way it was announced. Senator Halloran says that he would have liked more communication ahead of time.

There was really no buy in to it on the part of DHHS. In other words, they just called and announced what they are going to do. As opposed to, if they truly wanted to partner with local communities, they should have held meetings months in advance of this. Working with the local community leadership, and me as well, in ironing out some of the details.

He also said that he doesn’t believe this will solve the many problems that the Geneva and Kearney YRTCs have been experiencing.

There will be enough room for 24 girls at the facility. It currently houses boys for substance abuse and they will be moved in October to Lincoln.