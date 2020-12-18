Senator Halloran Talks Bills Ahead of Legislative Session

HASTINGS – State Senator Steve Halloran discussed some of the bills that he will be looking into heading into the next Legislative Session. He said he will bring forth a bill that will require drivers to have their headlights on when the windshield wipers are a necessity. He sees it as a good safety bill.

It’s quite a safety hazard for truckers and drivers, in general. When it’s raining, or days like when it’s drizzling and snowing outside, it’s quite dangerous being able to see vehicles when they don’t have their headlights on. And so I’m sponsoring a bill that would require that headlights be on whenever the windshield wipers are on. In other words, whenever the weather prescribes that you have to have your windshield wipers on, visibility is less and so it would be required to have headlights on.

Another bill he is looking at is a Second Amendment preservation act that would protect state employees, including law enforcement officers, from being directed by the federal government to enforce any executive orders or statutes that violate anyone’s right outlined in the Second Amendment.

He also plans on introducing a bill that would allow any public safety officer to sue anyone or group that causes injury to that public safety officer while working. He hasn’t chosen a bill to be a priority bill yet. As the Committee Chair for the Agriculture Committee there will be some bills that come to the committee that he will have to personally sponsor or sponsor as the Committee Chair.