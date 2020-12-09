Shop Hastings Campaign Hopes to Boost Small Businesses Holiday Sales

HASTINGS – Over the last few years, local small businesses have seen their sales decrease during the holiday season and with the coronavirus pandemic, small businesses are having a tough year. Mayor Corey Stutte and the City of Hastings are encouraging people to spend $1.5 million through December at local small businesses with the Shop Hastings campaign. Mayor Corey Stutte says that revenue through retail, locally, has seen some gaps in the last few years.

It’s obviously been a tough year and we just want to make sure we are out there supporting our small businesses. These are the backbone of our community. And we want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to keep them in business. We want to make sure they are here when the pandemic is over. That’s why we feel it’s very important to do that.

Local stores are usually more involved in the community as well as opposed to the bigger box stores. More often than not, local small businesses are the ones sponsoring local sports teams and supporting local nonprofits. Mayor Stutte says that the local stores also have good deals and the stock you need for holiday gifts.

We’ve got an Apple store here in Computer Hardware. We’ve got lots of great places to eat. There are a lot of opportunities for us to go out and spend locally here in the City of Hastings. And we just want to make sure that we’re doing everything that we can to promote that. This $1.5 million challenge over the next month is something that we want to make sure we can drive home as much as possible.

Most businesses are offering different ways to shop as well due to the coronavirus pandemic. There is a website where people can enter in their local shopping numbers. At ShopHastings.org there is a short five question survey people can fill out to help get to that $1.5 million goal.